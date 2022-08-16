Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. 39,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Capri by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 444,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

