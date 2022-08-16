Carbon Reaches Market Cap of $898,928.66 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Carbon has a total market cap of $898,928.66 and approximately $21,777.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013856 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,071,539 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.
Buying and Selling Carbon
