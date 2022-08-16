Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Acquires $33,840.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director John V. Balen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX remained flat at $16.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 300,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 11.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 280.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 249.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

