Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Acquires $33,840.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director John V. Balen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CDLX remained flat at $16.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 300,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Several analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
