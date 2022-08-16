CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock to $37.00. The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23. 2,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 802,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.
Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx
In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx
CareDx Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
