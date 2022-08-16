CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock to $37.00. The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23. 2,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 802,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareDx by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 13.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,216 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,791 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.