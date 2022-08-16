CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $37.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. 1,396,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,555. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.