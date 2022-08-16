Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 9.6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $55.89. Approximately 256,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,900,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.

Carvana Stock Up 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $488,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,746.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $488,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,178,258 shares of company stock worth $46,804,174. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carvana by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 16.2% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Carvana by 106.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 160,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82,940 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

