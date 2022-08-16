Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ CARV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,613. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
