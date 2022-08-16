Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CARV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,613. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

