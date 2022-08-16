Caspian (CSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $466,352.72

Caspian (CSP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $466,352.72 and approximately $3,471.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004246 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00035610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00069054 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Caspian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.