Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 10.9% in July

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 335,114 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 176,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,262. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.54% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.