Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 186.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Farmland Partners worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

NYSE FPI opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,503.00 and a beta of 0.72. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Articles

