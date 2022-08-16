Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in OppFi were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPFI opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $297.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $45,816.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,415.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $45,816.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 166,481 shares in the company, valued at $524,415.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 12,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $38,238.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,551.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 102,855 shares of company stock worth $342,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

