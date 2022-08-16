Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of NuStar Energy worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,382,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently -122.14%.

NuStar Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.