Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 171.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

