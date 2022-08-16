Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE opened at $451.02 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.68. The firm has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

