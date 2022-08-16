Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,090 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWD opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

