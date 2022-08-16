Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 93,177 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 11,321.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 142.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 95,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 56,198 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 3,552.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after buying an additional 1,004,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pure Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 640,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Pure Storage stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

