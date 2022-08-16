Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 32,550 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 142.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $173.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.64. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

