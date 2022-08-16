Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242,267 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 94,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.9 %

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.10 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.