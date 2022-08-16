Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,617,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

