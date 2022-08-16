CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.83.

CDW Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDW traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.69. 22,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

