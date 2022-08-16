Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to Issue $19.52 None Dividend

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 19.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cedar Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -216.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Cedar Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDR opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cedar Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Realty Trust

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Darcy Morris sold 996,219 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $28,701,069.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

