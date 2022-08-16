Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Update

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

