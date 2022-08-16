Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 123.33 ($1.49).

CEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Centamin

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan bought 65,788 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($65,978.78). In other news, insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($65,978.78). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,449.49).

Centamin Trading Up 0.3 %

Centamin Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 93.58 ($1.13) on Tuesday. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,036.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s payout ratio is 77.77%.

About Centamin

(Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.