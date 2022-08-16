Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $17.89

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $17.40. Certara shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Certara Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 9,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 9,338.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

