Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Trading Down 0.1%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.49. 28,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

Cervus Equipment Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

