ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $266,000.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,202,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64.

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,097,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.88. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 76,206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 875,611 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,032,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 536,767 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 3,499.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 535,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

