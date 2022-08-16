ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $620,349.10 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Eric Sidle sold 1,268 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $17,282.84.

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.8 %

CHPT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. 8,088,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

