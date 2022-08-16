ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $620,349.10 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Eric Sidle sold 1,268 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $17,282.84.
ChargePoint Stock Down 2.8 %
CHPT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. 8,088,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.