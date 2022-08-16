ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $620,349.10 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Eric Sidle sold 1,268 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $17,282.84.

CHPT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. 8,088,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

