Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Raised to C$9.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $7.02 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

