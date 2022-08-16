Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $186.00 at Barclays

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $157.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $159.44.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,705,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

