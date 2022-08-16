Children’s Place (PLCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Children’s Place to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.61). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLCE stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.48. 2,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. Children’s Place has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLCE shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Children’s Place by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Children’s Place by 42.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

