Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Intel stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 701,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,476,204. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

