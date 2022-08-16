Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNH traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $545.80. 32,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $510.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,644 shares of company stock worth $68,036,430. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

