Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,238,195 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.40. 46,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

