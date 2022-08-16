Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $370.45. 25,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,033. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

