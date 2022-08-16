Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.18. 316,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,126,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $228.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

