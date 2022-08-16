Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 133,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.