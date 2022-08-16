Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 50,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 518,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,072. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.