Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $41.41. 92,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,684. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.5457 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth $468,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 61,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

