CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 894,400 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
In other news, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CinCor Pharma by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in CinCor Pharma by 3.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CinCor Pharma by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
