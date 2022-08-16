Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Cinedigm Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 1,927,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,752. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a P/E ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.75. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

About Cinedigm

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Cinedigm by 1,006.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 821,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 747,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cinedigm by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

