Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Cinedigm Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 1,927,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,752. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a P/E ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.75. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.95.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.95%.
Institutional Trading of Cinedigm
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.