Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cingulate stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,365 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cingulate were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Cingulate stock remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system and neurobiological disorders. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

