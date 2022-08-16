Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Clarivate Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Clarivate by 56.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.