Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 13,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 513,356 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

CLNE traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 2.07.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.