Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Clene Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 298,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.77. Clene has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 50,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $130,221.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,121,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,964.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 50,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $130,221.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,121,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,964.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 230,280 shares of company stock worth $602,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

