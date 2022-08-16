ClinTex CTi Price Up 6% Over Last Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 6% higher against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $252,065.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,973.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00128606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067935 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.