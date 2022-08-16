CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. 3,405,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,448. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $421,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after buying an additional 5,468,877 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

