Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director John J. Nicols Sells 38,500 Shares

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Codexis Stock Down 4.3 %

CDXS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 701,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,785. The stock has a market cap of $559.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.62. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Codexis by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 242,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,661,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,523,000.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.