Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.905 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cogent Communications has a payout ratio of 338.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 314.8%.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 18.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 68,261 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 64,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

