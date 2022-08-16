Cognex Co. (CGNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Cognex has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 34.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 56.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 40.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

