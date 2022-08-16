Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,142 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 67,411 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

